Le dirette di oggi:Serie A,Serie B,Coppa Italia,Risultati e programma

21a giornata

Liga18a giornata

Bundesliga16a giornata

English Championship28a giornata

Spagna Segunda Division24a giornata

Francia Ligue 219a giornata

Coppa di Francia10a giornata

Belgio Jupiler League22a giornata

Eredivisie17a giornata

Grecia Super League19a giornata

Portogallo Primera Liga17a giornata

Romania Liga I22a giornata

Turchia Super Lig20a giornata

Amichevoli1a giornata

L’area Diretta calcio è dedicata agli eventi live.

In questa sezione è possibile seguire la diretta di Serie A, Serie B, Serie C e dei principali campionati esteri. Le formazioni e le statistiche in diretta sono fornite per la Premier League, la Liga spagnola, la Bundesliga, la Champions League, l’Europa League e altre competizioni estere.

Le partite in diretta di oggi

La parte live di altrosport.it è un’ampia sezione in cui è possibile scoprire tutte le informazioni sulle partite. Se desiderate seguire tutte le partite dei principali eventi sportivi della giornata, in quest’area live potrete scoprire il programma della giornata, la cronaca, il tabellone e i dati principali di ogni evento, come la forma attuale, le partite passate e i marcatori. Inoltre, è possibile commentare o postare su Facebook e Twitter nella sezione live. È possibile accedere all’area “domani” per visualizzare le partite dei principali campionati che si disputeranno il giorno successivo, se si desidera controllare il calendario degli incontri della prossima giornata.