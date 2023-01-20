Le dirette di oggi:Serie A,Serie B,Coppa Italia,Risultati e programma
VENERDÌ 20 GENNAIO
- 14.00 Sampdoria-Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 16.00 Fiorentina-Napoli (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 20.30 Palermo-Bari (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251), SKY SPORT 4K, ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 20.30 Lipsia-Bayern Monaco (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Maiorca-Celta (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 Burnley-West Bromwich Albion (Championship) – DAZN
- 22.15 Sporting-Vizela (Campionato portoghese) – ONEFOOTBALL
SABATO 21 GENNAIO
- 11.00 Udinese-Torino (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO
- 11.00 Sassuolo-Lecce (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 12.30 Sampdoria-Milan (Serie A femminile) – MILAN TV e TIMVISION
- 13.00 Juventus-Frosinone (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.30 Liverpool-Chelsea (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT 4K
- 14.00 Zona Gol Serie B – DAZN
- 14.00 Benevento-Genoa (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 Venezia-Sudtirol (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 252), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 Reggina-Ternana (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 253), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 Parma-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 254), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 Como-Pisa (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 255), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 SPAL-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 256), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 Modena-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT (canale 257), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 14.00 Rayo Vallecano-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN
- 14.30 Pro Patria-Padova (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Pordenone-Sangiuliano (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Pro Vercelli-Triestina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Pro Sesto-Lecco (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Gelbison-Virtus Francavilla (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Cagliari-Roma (Campionato Primavera) – SOLOCALCIO
- 14.30 Sassuolo-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION
- 15.00 Verona-Lecce (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
- 16.00 Leicester-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.15 Cittadella-Cagliari (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 17.30 Trento-Mantova (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Pergolettese-Feralpisalò (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL
- 17.30 Piacenza-Arzignano (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Virtus Verona-Novara (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Salernitana-Napoli (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
- 18.30 Atletico Madrid-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.30 Crystal Palace-Newcastle (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Colonia-Werder Brema (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT 4K
- 19.00 Santa Clara-Benfica (Campionato portoghese) – ONEFOOTBALL
- 20.00 PSV-Vitesse (Eredivisie) – MOLA TV
- 20.45 Fiorentina-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
- 21.00 Siviglia-Cadice (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 Lione-Montpellier (Feminine Division 1) – DAZN
- 21.30 Vitoria Guimarães-Porto (Campionato portoghese) – ONEFOOTBALL
DOMENICA 22 GENNAIO
- 11.00 Empoli-Cesena (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 12.30 Sampdoria-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO e SKY SPORT (canale 251)
- 12.30 Pomigliano-Juventus (Serie A femminile) – JUVENTUS TV e TIMVISION
- 12.30 Parma-Roma (Serie A femminile) – TIMVISION
- 13.00 Bologna-Atalanta (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 13.30 Anversa-Standard Liegi (Campionato belga) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 13.30 Chelsea-Liverpool (Women’s Super League) – DAZN
- 14.00 Villarreal-Girona (Liga) – DAZN
- 14.30 Juventus Next Gen-Renate (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Montevarchi-Siena (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Imolese-Torres (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Recanatese-San Donato Tavarnelle (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Reggiana-Alessandria (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Olbia-Rimini (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Foggia-Potenza (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL
- 14.30 Giugliano-Latina (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Catanzaro-Cerignola (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Monterosi-Crotone (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e ONEFOOTBALL
- 14.30 Turris-Picerno (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Messina-Avellino (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Pescara-Viterbese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 14.30 Feyenoord-Ajax (Eredivisie) – MOLA TV
- 14.30 Twente-Utrecht (Eredivisie) – MOLA TV
- 14.30 Inter-Como (Serie A femminile) – INTER TV e TIMVISION
- 14.30 Trento-Trani, Ternana-Brescia, Chievo-Torres, Tavagnacco-Cesena, Cittadella-Napoli, Genoa-San Marino, Lazio-Verona, Ravenna-Arezzo (Serie B femminile) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 15.00 Monza-Sassuolo (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
- 15.00 Manchester City-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT
- 15.00 Milan-Verona (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
- 15.00 Ionikos-AEK (Campionato greco) – MOLA
- 15.30 Borussia Dortmund-Augsburg (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT
- 16.15 Brescia-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN, SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT (canale 251), ONEFOOTBALL e HELBIZ
- 16.15 Elche-Osasuna (Liga) – DAZN
- 16.45 AZ-Fortuna Sittard (Eredivisie) – MOLA TV
- 17.30 Arsenal-Manchester United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 17.30 Borussia M.-Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT (canale 254)
- 17.30 Diretta Gol Serie C – SKY SPORT (canale 252)
- 17.30 Vicenza-Albinoleffe (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL
- 17.30 Gubbio-Ancona (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Cesena-Fermana (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL
- 17.30 Lucchese-Fiorenzuola (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Entella-Carrarese (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS e SKY SPORT (canale 253)
- 17.30 Vis Pesaro-Pontedera (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 17.30 Fidelis Andria-Taranto (Serie C) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.00 Spezia-Roma (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
- 18.30 Bruges-Charleroi (Campionato belga) – ELEVEN SPORTS
- 18.30 Panathinaikos-PAOK (Campionato greco) – MOLA TV
- 20.45 Juventus-Atalanta (Serie A) – DAZN e ZONA DAZN (canale 214 Sky)
- 21.00 Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
